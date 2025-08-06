Keikyu Corporation Joins JPX-Nikkei Index 400

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Keikyu ( (JP:9006) ) has shared an announcement.

Keikyu Corporation has been selected as a constituent of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 for FY2024, reflecting its strong market position and financial stability. This inclusion is expected to enhance the company’s visibility and credibility in the financial markets, potentially attracting more investors and positively impacting its operations and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9006) stock is a Sell with a Yen1150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keikyu stock, see the JP:9006 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keikyu

Average Trading Volume: 609,593

Current Market Cap: Yen435.8B

Learn more about 9006 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue