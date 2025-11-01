KEI Industries Schedules Investor Meetings for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KEI Industries Limited ( (IN:KEI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

KEI Industries Limited has announced a schedule of meetings with analysts and institutional investors, which will take place throughout November 2025. These meetings, organized by various securities firms, will be conducted both virtually and physically, providing a platform for the company to engage with stakeholders and discuss its operations and strategies. The company has assured that no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed during these meetings, maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about KEI Industries Limited

KEI Industries Limited is a company based in New Delhi, India, operating in the electrical industry. It specializes in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of cables and wires, including power, control, instrumentation, and specialty cables, serving various sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and industrial projects.

Average Trading Volume: 9,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 385.1B INR

