KeePer Technical Laboratory Reports Robust Sales Growth

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd. (JP:6036) has released an update.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co. Ltd. reported an 11.3% increase in total sales year-on-year for October 2024, driven by strong performances in both their products and coating services segments. Despite a decrease in customer treatments and car washes, higher average application prices and increased sales in the B-to-B segment contributed to record sales figures. The company also expanded its product offerings, notably with the launch of the ‘Mobile KeePer’ in collaboration with KDDI’s au brand, signaling positive growth prospects.

For further insights into JP:6036 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.