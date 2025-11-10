KE Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Stable GTV and Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KE Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (HK:2423) ) has provided an update.

KE Holdings Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a stable gross transaction value (GTV) of RMB736.7 billion, with a slight increase in existing home transactions and a decline in new home transactions. The company’s net revenues rose by 2.1% year-over-year to RMB23.1 billion, while net income decreased by 36.1% to RMB747 million. Despite the decline in net income, the company expanded its number of stores and agents significantly, and its mobile monthly active users increased to 49.3 million. KE Holdings is focusing on improving operational efficiency and customer experience through technological innovations, such as integrating AI into home rental services, which contributed over RMB100 million in profit for the quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2423) stock is a Buy with a HK$47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KE Holdings, Inc. Class A stock, see the HK:2423 Stock Forecast page.

More about KE Holdings, Inc. Class A

KE Holdings Inc., also known as Beike, is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on facilitating transactions for existing and new homes, as well as providing home renovation, furnishing, and emerging services. Beike is known for its significant presence in the Chinese market, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 8,601,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$143.8B

For an in-depth examination of 2423 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

