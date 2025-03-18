KE Holdings Reports 2024 Financial Results with Increased Revenue and Operational Growth

The latest announcement is out from KE Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (HK:2423) ).

KE Holdings Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a 6.6% increase in gross transaction value to RMB3,349.4 billion. Despite a rise in net revenues by 20.2% to RMB93.5 billion, the company’s net income decreased to RMB4,078 million from RMB5,890 million in 2023. The company also saw significant growth in its operational metrics, with a 17.7% increase in the number of stores and a 16.9% increase in the number of agents. The announcement highlights the company’s robust performance in existing home transactions and home renovation services, while new home transactions saw a slight decline.

KE Holdings Inc., also known as Beike, is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on facilitating transactions for existing and new homes, as well as providing home renovation and furnishing services.

