KCP Sugar & Industries Corp. Reports Q2 Financial Results

The latest update is out from KCP Sugar & Industries Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:KCPSUGIND) ).

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held via video conferencing. The company reported a total income of Rs. 13,732.93 lakhs for the standalone results and Rs. 15,548.51 lakhs for the consolidated results, with a profit before tax of Rs. 2,372.81 lakhs and Rs. 2,545.03 lakhs, respectively. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified audit report, indicating no significant issues with the financial statements, which may positively impact stakeholder confidence.

More about KCP Sugar & Industries Corp. Ltd.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is a prominent manufacturer in the sugar industry, producing premium-grade sugars, rectified spirit, anhydrous alcohol, and other industrial products such as CO2, calcium lactate, bio-fertilizers, bio-compost, and mycorrhiza inoculum. The company also specializes in fabricating heavy industrial machinery, with operations based in Vuyyru and Lakshmipuram in Andhra Pradesh, and an engineering division in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Average Trading Volume: 12,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.35B INR

