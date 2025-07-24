KBS Real Estate Trust III Directors Remain Unchanged

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KBS Real Estate ate Investment Trust III ( (KBSR) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 23, 2025, KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III, Inc. held its annual meeting where stockholders voted on the election of five directors and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent public accounting firm for 2025. None of the director nominees received the majority vote required for election, resulting in them continuing as hold-over directors under Maryland law. The appointment of Ernst & Young was successfully ratified without any broker non-votes, indicating strong support for the firm’s continued role as the accounting firm.

More about KBS Real Estate ate Investment Trust III

KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III, Inc. operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate properties. The company is involved in providing investment opportunities primarily in the United States, targeting both institutional and individual investors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $104M

