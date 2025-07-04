Kazatomprom Announces $5.29 Million Bond Coupon Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS ( (NATKY) ) has provided an announcement.

Kazatomprom has announced a coupon payment of 5.29 million US dollars on its bonds listed on the Astana International Exchange, covering the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025. This financial move underscores the company’s stable financial operations and commitment to its stakeholders, reinforcing its position as a leading entity in the uranium production industry.

More about National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS

Kazatomprom is the world’s largest producer of uranium, accounting for approximately 21% of global primary uranium production in 2024. The company operates 27 deposits in Kazakhstan, utilizing ISR technology, and maintains high health, safety, and environmental standards. Kazatomprom’s primary markets include Asia, Europe, and North America, selling uranium through long-term and short-term contracts as well as in the spot market.

