Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Reports Q1 FY2025 Financial Decline, Revises Year-End Forecasts

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ( (JP:9107) ) has shared an announcement.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY2025, with operating revenues and profits showing a marked decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company has revised its financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a potential recovery in dividends and overall financial health, which could impact stakeholders positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9107) stock is a Hold with a Yen2200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock, see the JP:9107 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., also known as ‘K Line’, is a major player in the shipping industry, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in marine transportation services, including container shipping, bulk shipping, and logistics, with a focus on sustainability and environmental management.

YTD Price Performance: -3.39%

Average Trading Volume: 5,458,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1321.9B

