Kawada Technologies Revises Medium-Term Management Plan Targets

Kawada Technologies, Inc. ( (JP:3443) ) has shared an announcement.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. announced a revision to its 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan, adjusting its net sales target from ¥391.0 billion to ¥377.0 billion while maintaining its operating profit and profit targets. This revision reflects adjustments in response to the updated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a strategic realignment to address current financial conditions.

More about Kawada Technologies, Inc.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on management planning, finance, investor relations, and ICT. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under stock code 3443.

Average Trading Volume: 85,565

Current Market Cap: Yen71.07B

