Kawada Technologies Revises Earnings Forecast Due to Lower Net Sales

Kawada Technologies, Inc. ( (JP:3443) ) has shared an announcement.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to lower-than-expected net sales, particularly in its Steel Construction and Civil Engineering Segments. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company maintains its previous forecasts for operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent.

More about Kawada Technologies, Inc.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. operates in the construction industry, focusing on steel bridge construction and civil engineering projects.

Average Trading Volume: 85,565

Current Market Cap: Yen71.07B

