Kawada Technologies Reports Decline in Financial Performance, Revises Forecasts

An update from Kawada Technologies, Inc. ( (JP:3443) ) is now available.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits dropping compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company has revised its full-year forecasts, indicating a strategic response to market challenges and a commitment to improving financial stability.

More about Kawada Technologies, Inc.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. operates in the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its innovative solutions and services, focusing on leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiencies and market competitiveness.

Average Trading Volume: 85,565

Current Market Cap: Yen71.07B

