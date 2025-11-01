Kaveri Seed Company Schedules Investor Conference Call for Q2 & H1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd. ( (IN:KSCL) ) has issued an announcement.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. has announced a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its Q2 and H1 FY26 earnings results. The call, scheduled for November 7, 2025, will feature a management discussion followed by a Q&A session, providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. operates in the agriculture industry, focusing on the production and distribution of seeds. The company is known for its diverse range of seed products, catering primarily to the Indian market, and plays a significant role in enhancing agricultural productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 5,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 53.44B INR

