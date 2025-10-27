Kavango Resources Announces Key Management Changes Amid Strategic Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kavango Resources ( (GB:KAV) ) has issued an announcement.

Kavango Resources announced significant management changes with the departure of CEO Ben Turney, who played a key role in expanding the company’s operations into Zimbabwe and securing a listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. Peter Wynter Bee, the Executive Chairman, will serve as interim CEO, while Donald McAlister will take on the role of interim CFO, leveraging his extensive experience in the Zimbabwean mining sector. These changes are part of the company’s strategy to harness its leadership’s expertise to maximize asset potential and benefit stakeholders.

Kavango Resources is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, indicating its market focus on both international and regional investors.

