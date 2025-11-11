Kato Sangyo Co. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Kato Sangyo Co ( (JP:9869) ) has provided an announcement.
Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, showing a 3.8% increase in operating revenues to ¥1,214,265 million. Despite the rise in revenues, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.5% to ¥13,228 million. The company announced an increase in annual dividends per share to ¥140.00, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, anticipates a modest growth in operating revenues by 3.1% while projecting a decline in operating and ordinary profits.
More about Kato Sangyo Co
Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the food distribution industry. The company focuses on providing a wide range of food products and services, catering to various market segments.
Average Trading Volume: 35,376
Current Market Cap: Yen188.7B
For detailed information about 9869 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.