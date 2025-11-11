Kato Sangyo Co. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kato Sangyo Co ( (JP:9869) ) has provided an announcement.

Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, showing a 3.8% increase in operating revenues to ¥1,214,265 million. Despite the rise in revenues, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.5% to ¥13,228 million. The company announced an increase in annual dividends per share to ¥140.00, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, anticipates a modest growth in operating revenues by 3.1% while projecting a decline in operating and ordinary profits.

More about Kato Sangyo Co

Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the food distribution industry. The company focuses on providing a wide range of food products and services, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 35,376

Current Market Cap: Yen188.7B

For detailed information about 9869 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue