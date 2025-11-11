Kato Sangyo Co. Announces Executive Personnel Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kato Sangyo Co ( (JP:9869) ) just unveiled an update.

Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. announced changes in its executive personnel, with new elections for Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Executive Officers, effective December 19, 2025. These changes are part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kato Sangyo Co

Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the food distribution industry, focusing on the supply and distribution of food products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by Representative Director and President Executive Officer Kazuya Kato.

Average Trading Volume: 35,376

Current Market Cap: Yen188.7B

