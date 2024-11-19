Katana Capital’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 17,462 ordinary shares repurchased recently, bringing the total to over 1.19 million shares bought back to date. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

