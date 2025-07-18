Katana Capital Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company reported the repurchase of 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 721,059. This buy-back is part of a strategic initiative to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 21,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

