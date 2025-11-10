Katana Capital Ltd. Updates on Market Buy-Back Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) has issued an announcement.
Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of November 10, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 1,354,327 ordinary fully paid securities, including 229 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Katana Capital Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 18,668
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
For a thorough assessment of KAT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.