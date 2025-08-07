Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) is now available.
Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of August 7, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 896,570 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 20,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Katana Capital Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 23,490
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
