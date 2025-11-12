Katana Capital Limited Releases AGM Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) is now available.

Katana Capital Limited has released a presentation for its Annual General Meeting in November 2025. The presentation, produced by Katana Asset Management, emphasizes that the information provided is not financial advice and should not be relied upon for evaluating the company’s performance. The company and its representatives disclaim any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information presented.

More about Katana Capital Ltd.

Katana Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company is associated with Katana Asset Management, which holds an Australian Financial Services License.

Average Trading Volume: 18,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of KAT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue