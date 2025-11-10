Kaspi.kz Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results Amidst Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, Kaspi.kz released its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, reporting a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 12% rise in net income for Q3. The company faced challenges from smartphone supply disruptions and regulatory changes, impacting growth. However, excluding these factors, underlying revenue and net income showed strong growth. The company has launched new initiatives like Kaspi Alaqan, a pay-by-palm service, and expanded its advertising services, indicating a focus on innovation and market expansion. Despite external challenges, Kaspi.kz expects continued growth in its core business and has announced a $100 million ADS repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (KSPI) stock is a Buy with a $85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS stock, see the KSPI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KSPI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KSPI is a Outperform.

Kaspi.kz JSC’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, which are the most significant factors. The earnings call provided positive insights into growth across various segments, despite some challenges. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which slightly offsets the positive aspects.

More about Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS

Kaspi.kz JSC is a prominent financial technology company operating primarily in Kazakhstan, known for its Kaspi.kz and Kaspi Pay Super Apps. The company has a significant market presence in the fintech and e-commerce sectors, with a focus on digital payments, marketplace services, and financial products. It also holds a majority stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye.

Average Trading Volume: 515,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.08B

