Karuna Therapeutics’ Promising Study on Alzheimer’s Psychosis Treatment

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. ((KRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 global, multicenter, open-label extension study titled ‘A Phase 3 Global, Multicenter, Open-Label Extension Study to Assess the Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of KarXT in Subjects With Psychosis Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease.’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of KarXT in patients with Alzheimer’s-related psychosis, highlighting its potential significance in addressing this challenging condition.

The intervention being tested is KarXT, a drug composed of Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride, designed to manage psychosis symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients. The study explores various dosages to determine the most effective and tolerable regimen.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants who complete previous related studies are eligible to enroll, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of KarXT’s long-term effects.

The study began on July 11, 2023, with recruitment currently ongoing. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be announced, with the last update submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future results.

The update on this study could influence Karuna Therapeutics’ stock performance, potentially boosting investor confidence due to the promising nature of KarXT in a niche market. Competitors in the Alzheimer’s treatment space may also feel the pressure to advance their research efforts.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue