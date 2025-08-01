Karuna Therapeutics Advances Alzheimer’s Psychosis Treatment with KarXT Study

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. ((KRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. is actively recruiting participants for a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of KarXT for the Treatment of Psychosis Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of KarXT in adults with mild to severe Alzheimer’s Disease experiencing moderate to severe psychosis. This research is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective treatments in this patient population.

The intervention being tested is KarXT, an experimental drug intended to treat psychosis in Alzheimer’s patients. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison, ensuring the reliability of the results.

The study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning neither the participants, care providers, investigators, nor outcomes assessors know who receives the actual drug or placebo. The primary purpose of this study is treatment-focused, aiming to provide a new therapeutic option for Alzheimer’s-related psychosis.

The study began on September 26, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The latest update was submitted on July 31, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the study.

This update from Karuna Therapeutics could positively influence the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new marketable treatment option. In the competitive landscape of Alzheimer’s treatments, advancements like this could position Karuna favorably against industry peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

