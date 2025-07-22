Karooooo Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Financial Results with Significant Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Karooooo Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026, ending May 31, 2025, showcasing significant growth across its operations. The company reported a 19% year-over-year increase in Cartrack subscription revenue and an 18% rise in SaaS annualized recurring revenue. The number of subscribers grew by 17% to 2.4 million, and the adjusted earnings per share increased by 19% to ZAR8.55. The company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2026, highlighting Southeast Asia as a key growth area with a 30% increase in Cartrack subscription revenue in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (KARO) stock is a Buy with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Karooooo stock, see the KARO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KARO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KARO is a Outperform.

Karooooo’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance drive a favorable stock outlook. Despite weak technical indicators and a high P/E ratio, the company’s robust revenue growth, profitability, and strategic expansion plans in key markets are significant strengths. The high dividend yield offers potential income, though sustainability concerns remain.

Karooooo Ltd. is a company operating in the technology and logistics industry, primarily offering subscription-based services through its Cartrack platform and delivery-as-a-service through Karooooo Logistics. The company focuses on expanding its market presence, particularly in Southeast Asia, which is its fastest-growing region.

Average Trading Volume: 63,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.55B

