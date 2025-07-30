Karooooo Finalizes Interim Cash Dividend Details for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Karooooo ( (KARO) ) has issued an update.

On July 30, 2025, Karooooo Ltd. announced the final details of its interim cash dividend, initially declared on July 22, 2025. The announcement detailed the relevant dates for trading and payment, including the last date to trade cum dividend, the record date, and the dividend payment date. The dividend will be distributed as a foreign dividend to South African resident shareholders, with specific tax implications outlined. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the financial benefits and tax considerations associated with the dividend, impacting shareholder decisions and the company’s financial positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (KARO) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Karooooo stock, see the KARO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KARO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KARO is a Outperform.

Karooooo’s overall stock score is driven by its impressive financial performance and positive earnings call insights. The company has demonstrated strong revenue growth and profitability, with high customer retention and expansion in key markets. However, the technical analysis suggests neutral momentum, and moderate valuation metrics indicate room for caution.

To see Spark’s full report on KARO stock, click here.

More about Karooooo

Karooooo is a company that digitally transforms physical operations by simplifying decision-making through its cloud platform. It empowers businesses in areas such as fleet maintenance, fuel management, asset utilization, workforce management, logistics, safety, compliance, risk, and environmental impact. Headquartered in Singapore, Karooooo serves over 125,000 commercial customers and more than 2,400,000 active subscribers across more than 20 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 69,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.49B

See more data about KARO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue