Karooooo Announces Annual General Meeting Date for July 2025

An announcement from Karooooo ( (KARO) ) is now available.

Karooooo Ltd. announced the date for its annual general meeting, which will be held electronically on July 25, 2025. This meeting will address both ordinary and special business matters as required by the Singapore Companies Act. The announcement underscores Karooooo’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders and adhering to regulatory requirements, which is crucial for its operational integrity and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (KARO) stock is a Buy with a $31.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KARO is a Outperform.

Karooooo’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance drive a favorable stock outlook. Despite weak technical indicators and a high P/E ratio, the company’s robust revenue growth, profitability, and strategic expansion plans in key markets are significant strengths. The high dividend yield offers potential income, though sustainability concerns remain.

More about Karooooo

Karooooo is a Singapore-based company that digitally transforms physical operations by simplifying decision-making through its cloud platform. It offers services in fleet maintenance, fuel management, asset utilization, workforce management, logistics, safety, compliance, risk, and environmental impact. The company serves over 125,000 commercial customers and more than 2,400,000 active subscribers across more than 20 countries globally.

Average Trading Volume: 52,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.47B

