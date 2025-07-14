Karoon Energy Ltd Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Karoon Energy Ltd ( (AU:KAR) ) is now available.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries, in the company’s voting securities. This change reflects an adjustment in the voting power and relevant interests of State Street’s various entities, including State Street Bank and Trust Company and State Street Global Advisors, among others. The adjustment in holdings and voting power could impact Karoon Energy’s shareholder dynamics and influence the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KAR) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Karoon Energy Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 36.80%

Average Trading Volume: 4,866,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.35B



