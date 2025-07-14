Karolinska Development’s Umecrine Cognition Secures Funding for Clinical Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Karolinska Development AB ( (SE:KDEV) ) has issued an update.

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company, Umecrine Cognition, has secured SEK 24.6 million through a convertible loan to fund the ongoing clinical Phase 1b/2a study of golexanolone for primary biliary cholangitis. The funding, supported by a consortium of investors including Karolinska Development, will aid in completing the study by the first half of 2026, although Karolinska Development’s ownership in Umecrine Cognition will decrease from 73% to 62% upon conversion of the loan and full exercise of share options.

Karolinska Development AB is a Nordic life sciences investment company focused on identifying and investing in breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region. The company aims to advance these innovations into commercial products that improve patients’ lives while offering attractive returns to shareholders. With a portfolio of eleven companies, Karolinska Development targets innovative treatments for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 266,014

Current Market Cap: SEK257.7M

