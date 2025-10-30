Karman Holdings Completes Acquisition of Five Axis Industries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Karman Holdings Inc. ( (KRMN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Karman Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of Five Axis Industries Inc., a leader in advanced engine subsystems for commercial space programs, for $83 million in cash and shares. This acquisition, funded by an increase in Karman’s Term Loan B, is expected to enhance Karman’s capabilities in mission-critical subsystems and is immediately accretive across major financial metrics, strengthening its position in the space and defense industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (KRMN) stock is a Hold with a $85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Karman Holdings Inc. stock, see the KRMN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KRMN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRMN is a Neutral.

Karman Holdings Inc. has a solid overall performance driven by strong technical indicators and promising financial growth. However, high leverage and lack of valuation metrics pose risks. The stock’s bullish momentum is a key strength, but financial stability concerns limit the overall score.

More about Karman Holdings Inc.

Karman Space & Defense is a leader in the rapid design, development, and production of critical, next-generation system solutions for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonics, and UAS customers. With nearly 50 years of success, Karman delivers Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems to over 70 prime contractors supporting more than 100 space and defense programs. The company is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,401,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.35B

