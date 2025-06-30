Kanzhun Limited Announces Hong Kong Public Offering Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored ( (BZ) ).

On June 24, 2025, Kanzhun Limited entered into a Hong Kong Underwriting Agreement for a public offering of 3,000,000 shares as part of a larger share offer of 30,000,000 shares. This move, coordinated by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Huatai Financial Holdings, aims to strengthen the company’s market presence and attract more investors through a public offering in Hong Kong.

The most recent analyst rating on (BZ) stock is a Buy with a $23.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored stock, see the BZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BZ is a Outperform.

Kanzhun Ltd’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of the high score. Technical indicators support a bullish outlook, although valuation and external concerns like tariffs and AI monetization present some risks.

More about Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored

Kanzhun Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its principal place of business in Hong Kong. It is known for its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and its shares traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 3,858,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.19B

