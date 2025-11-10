Kanto Denka Reports Fire Incident at Shibukawa Plant

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4047) ).

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a fire incident at its Shibukawa Plant, resulting in one fatality and one injury. The fire, caused by a procedural error during nitrogen trifluoride production, led to damage in one of the production lines. The company has implemented countermeasures to prevent recurrence and resumed operations for other products. The undamaged nitrogen trifluoride line resumed operations in September 2025, while the damaged line is expected to restart in January 2026.

More about Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of various chemical products, including nitrogen trifluoride, which is used in the electronics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 214,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.31B

