Kanto Denka Kogyo Reports Decline in First-Half Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4047) ).

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales slightly decreasing by 1.4% and a significant drop in operating profit by 52.6%. The company has revised its performance forecast for the full fiscal year, anticipating a modest increase in net sales but a decrease in profits, reflecting ongoing challenges in its operational environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4047) stock is a Hold with a Yen1131.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4047 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing chemical products and materials.

Average Trading Volume: 214,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.31B

For a thorough assessment of 4047 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue