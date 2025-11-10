Kanto Denka Kogyo Reports Decline in First-Half Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4047) ).
Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales slightly decreasing by 1.4% and a significant drop in operating profit by 52.6%. The company has revised its performance forecast for the full fiscal year, anticipating a modest increase in net sales but a decrease in profits, reflecting ongoing challenges in its operational environment.
More about Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing chemical products and materials.
Average Trading Volume: 214,846
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen58.31B
