Kangji Medical Holdings Announces Privatization and Delisting Plan

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited ( (HK:9997) ) has shared an announcement.

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited has announced a proposal for its privatization through a scheme of arrangement, which has been approved by the Scheme Shareholders and Independent Shareholders at the Court Meeting and EGM held on November 10, 2025. The approval includes the cancellation of Scheme Shares and issuance of new shares to the Offeror, Knight Bidco Limited, with the expected withdrawal of Kangji Medical’s shares from the Stock Exchange set for December 9, 2025. This move signifies a strategic shift in the company’s operational structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9997) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.00 price target.

More about Kangji Medical Holdings Limited

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the medical industry. The company is primarily focused on providing medical devices and solutions, with a market focus likely on healthcare and medical sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 49.36%

Average Trading Volume: 4,602,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.69B

