Kandal M Venture Limited Reports Increased Revenue but Declining Net Income Post-IPO

Kandal M Venture Limited Class A ( (FMFC) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Kandal M Venture Limited announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a 23% increase in revenue to $17.2 million, driven by the recovery of the global handbag market. However, the company’s net income decreased by 81.3% to $209,673 due to increased costs and one-off IPO expenses. The company completed its initial public offering on June 26, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $9.2 million, marking a significant milestone in its growth and global market presence.

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer specializing in affordable luxury leather goods, with its operations based in Cambodia. The company primarily produces handbags, including shoulder bags, crossbody bags, tote bags, backpacks, top-handle handbags, satchels, and smaller leather goods like wallets.

