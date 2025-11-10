Kamada Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results with 30% Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Kamada ( (IL:KMDA) ) is now available.
Kamada Ltd. reported strong financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, with a significant increase in profitability. The company achieved a 13% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, reaching $47 million, and a 34% increase in adjusted EBITDA. For the first nine months, revenues rose by 11% to $135.8 million, with a 35% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Kamada’s financial performance is supported by its diverse product portfolio and strategic business development initiatives. The company maintains a positive outlook for the remainder of 2025, reiterating its full-year revenue guidance of $178 million to $182 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $44 million. Kamada is also advancing its clinical trials and expanding its plasma collection operations, including receiving FDA approval for its Houston facility.
The most recent analyst rating on (IL:KMDA) stock is a Buy with a ILs2519.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kamada stock, see the IL:KMDA Stock Forecast page.
More about Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived products. The company focuses on providing treatments for rare and serious conditions, with a diverse portfolio that includes products like GLASSIA® and VARIZIG®.
YTD Price Performance: -0.58%
Average Trading Volume: 53,757
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: ILs1.25B
