Kam Hing International to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2307) ) has provided an announcement.

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 19, 2025, to review and approve the company’s interim financial results for the first half of the year. This meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Kam Hing International Holdings Limited

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the textile industry. It is involved in the production and sale of textile products, with a focus on providing high-quality fabrics to various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 183,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$151.4M

