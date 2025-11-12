KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (KALV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral therapies for rare diseases, notably with its product EKTERLY, the first oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has reported strong third-quarter results, driven by the successful U.S. launch of EKTERLY, which generated $13.7 million in net product revenue. The company has also expanded its market presence with launches in Germany and regulatory approvals in the European Union, Switzerland, and Australia.

Key financial highlights include the receipt of 937 patient start forms in the U.S. and the activation of 423 unique prescribers, indicating robust adoption. The company reported a decrease in research and development expenses to $12.0 million and an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses to $46.5 million, primarily due to commercialization efforts. KalVista holds approximately $309 million in cash and marketable securities, expected to support its operations until profitability.

Looking ahead, KalVista Pharmaceuticals is poised to continue its global expansion strategy for EKTERLY, leveraging its recent $144 million convertible note offering to sustain growth. The company remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and enhancing treatment options for HAE patients worldwide.

