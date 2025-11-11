Kalpataru Ltd. to Engage with Investors at G-200 Summit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Kalpataru Ltd. ( (IN:KALPATARU) ).

Kalpataru Ltd. has announced its participation in the Anand Rathi Annual Flagship Conference, the G-200 Summit, scheduled for November 14, 2025. This engagement, which involves one-on-one and group interactions, signifies the company’s proactive approach to engaging with institutional investors, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Kalpataru Ltd.

Kalpataru Ltd. operates in the infrastructure and real estate industry, providing a range of services and products focused on construction and development projects. The company is known for its market focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 76.14B INR

