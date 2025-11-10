Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Retracts Investor Presentation Statement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited ( (AU:KAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has retracted a statement from its investor presentation following a request from the ASX. The company had previously suggested the potential discovery of significant gold deposits in the south, a claim now deemed to lack a reasonable basis. This retraction may impact investor perceptions and the company’s credibility, highlighting the importance of substantiated claims in investor communications.

More about Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold deposits. The company is engaged in discovering and testing key gold-mineralizing structures, particularly in the Pinjin region, with a strategic interest in identifying large-scale gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 1,402,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.87M

