Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Issues New Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

An update from Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited ( (AU:KAL) ) is now available.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has issued 76,923 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.032 each, without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Act and confirmed there is no excluded information required to be disclosed, indicating a transparent and compliant operational approach.

More about Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,217,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.27M

