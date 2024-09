Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has announced a change in Director Matthew Painter’s interests, with the disposal of 1,000,000 unlisted options due to expiry, leaving Painter with 1,684,615 ordinary shares and 3,218,750 unlisted options. The change occurred without monetary consideration and was not conducted during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:KAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.