Kala Pharmaceuticals Secures Convertible Loan Amid Challenges

An update from Kala Pharmaceuticals ( (KALA) ) is now available.

On November 9, 2025, Kala Pharmaceuticals entered into a Convertible Loan Agreement with an individual investor for a loan of up to $375,000. The loan will be used to negotiate additional investment transactions and prepare a quarterly report. The agreement allows the lender to convert the loan into company shares or demand repayment in cash, especially if a liquidity event occurs. This move comes as the company faces financial difficulties, with Oxford Finance LLC previously planning to foreclose on its assets. Kala Pharmaceuticals aims to use this loan to explore strategic options, including potential sales or mergers, although there is no assurance of success.

Spark’s Take on KALA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KALA is a Underperform.

Kala Pharmaceuticals faces significant financial difficulties, marked by declining revenues and heavy reliance on debt, which pose serious risks. The technical analysis reflects a strong downtrend, with the stock being oversold, adding to the negative outlook. Valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and the lack of a dividend, further weighing down the stock’s appeal.

More about Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and commercializing therapies for eye diseases. The company is navigating financial challenges and exploring strategic options to stabilize its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,112,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.01M

