Kajima Corporation’s 2024 Integrated Report Highlights Commitment to Progress

An update from Kajima ( (JP:1812) ) is now available.

Kajima Corporation’s integrated report for 2024 highlights the company’s commitment to progress and societal contribution. The company’s management and employees are focused on addressing social needs and maintaining their position as industry frontrunners by continuously evolving and exploring new business fields.

More about Kajima

Kajima Corporation is a leading company in the construction industry, known for its contribution to industry and economic development since 1840. The company is focused on creating safe, secure, and comfortable environments through its construction business, driven by an aggressive and enterprising spirit. Its corporate philosophy emphasizes creativity, scientific principles, and a humanitarian outlook.

YTD Price Performance: 6.16%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.59B

