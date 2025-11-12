Kajima Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Kajima Corporation ( (KAJMF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kajima Corporation presented to its investors.

Kajima Corporation is a leading construction and real estate company based in Japan, known for its comprehensive services in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development. The company operates both domestically and internationally, with a strong presence in the construction industry.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, Kajima Corporation has demonstrated significant growth in its financial performance. The company reported a substantial increase in revenues and net income, reflecting its robust operational capabilities and strategic initiatives.

Key highlights from the report include a 3.9% increase in total revenues, reaching JPY 1,372.9 billion, and a remarkable 126% rise in operating income to JPY 108.6 billion. The net income attributable to owners of the parent soared by 120% to JPY 77.3 billion, driven by strong performance in construction projects. Additionally, the company saw a significant improvement in gross profit margins, particularly in its construction segment.

Looking ahead, Kajima Corporation remains optimistic about its future growth prospects, with a forecasted increase in revenues and operating income for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company continues to focus on enhancing its operational efficiency and expanding its market presence, both domestically and internationally.

