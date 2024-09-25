Kaiser Reef Confirms Strong Corporate Governance

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Limited has disclosed their adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, with their full corporate governance statement available on their website. The statement, current as of 24 September 2024, is confirmed to be accurate by the board and includes details on the company’s board charter, director appointments, and executive agreements, ensuring transparency and solid governance foundations.

