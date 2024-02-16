Kairous Acquisition Corp. Bolsters Finances for Business Merger

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (KACL) has released an update.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has been actively managing its financial strategy to secure more time for completing a business combination. The company issued a $50,000 unsecured promissory note to its IPO sponsor, Kairous Asia Limited, which will mature at the business combination’s closing and is convertible into ordinary shares at $10.10 each. Additionally, amendments to their Working Capital Note have increased the principal amount to $2,000,000 and extended the maturity date, underscoring the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position as it seeks a favorable business merger.

For further insights into KACL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.