Kairos Minerals Passes All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kairos Minerals ( (AU:KAI) ) has provided an update.

Kairos Minerals Ltd, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: KAI), announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting held on 12 November 2025. The resolutions included the approval of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, approval of a 10% placement facility, re-approval of the employee securities incentive plan, and approval of potential termination benefits and director performance rights. This successful passing of resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic initiatives and governance improvements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KAI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.09 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kairos Minerals stock, see the AU:KAI Stock Forecast page.

More about Kairos Minerals

Average Trading Volume: 12,184,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$114.5M

See more data about KAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue