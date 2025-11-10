Kainos Group Reports Strong H1 Sales and Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kainos Group plc ( (GB:KNOS) ) has issued an update.

Kainos Group plc reported strong sales performance for the first half of 2025, with a 7% increase in revenue to £196.1 million, driven by robust growth across its divisions. Despite a decline in adjusted pre-tax profit due to increased costs, the company maintained its full-year profit expectations and announced a new £30 million share buyback program. Significant growth was noted in Workday Products, with a 19% increase in annual recurring revenue and a milestone achievement of $100 million ARR. The Digital Services division saw substantial growth in healthcare, and the acquisition of Davis Pier bolstered its North American presence. The company’s AI business continued to expand, reflecting its leadership in AI solutions for the public sector.

Spark’s Take on GB:KNOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KNOS is a Outperform.

Kainos Group plc’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s solid balance sheet and profitability provide a stable foundation, while technical analysis suggests bullish momentum. However, the high P/E ratio indicates a premium valuation, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Kainos Group plc

Kainos Group plc is a UK-headquartered IT provider specializing in Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The company focuses on delivering IT solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, public sector, and commercial markets, with a strong emphasis on international growth and innovation in AI technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 394,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

