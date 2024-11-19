Kainos Group Engages in Share Buyback Programme

Kainos Group plc (GB:KNOS) has released an update.

Kainos Group plc has repurchased 29,393 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 830 to 854 pence per share, with a weighted average of 838.2113 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme announced earlier this month. This move reflects a commitment to managing share capital and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

